TR PMOP Lego Foot Fill-In Yo. I wanted my Titans Return Powermaster OP to be a bit taller, but pulling the feet straight down leaves an ugly gap. I used some lego pieces to fill them in. Works pretty well- the leg panels close, and the fillers are secure. You can easily remove then for transformation. No mods required- just friction. Attached Thumbnails





