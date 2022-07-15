Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Shark Jumper*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of a new officially licensed Transformers Optimus Prime Crunch & Squeak dog toy. This a cute Optimus Prime dog which now be enjoyed as a fun plush dog toy! It features a sound when squeezed. It was found at a Target physical store and it’s also listed on Target website
for $9.99. See all the mirrored stock images after the jump and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
