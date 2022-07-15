Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Officially Licensed Transformers Optimus Prime Crunch & Squeak Dog Toy Found At US Re
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,591
Officially Licensed Transformers Optimus Prime Crunch & Squeak Dog Toy Found At US Re


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Shark Jumper*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of a new officially licensed Transformers Optimus Prime Crunch &#038; Squeak dog toy. This a cute Optimus Prime dog which now be enjoyed as a fun plush dog toy! It features a sound when squeezed. It was found at a Target physical store and it’s also listed on Target website for $9.99. See all the mirrored stock images after the jump and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Officially Licensed Transformers Optimus Prime Crunch & Squeak Dog Toy Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:51 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.