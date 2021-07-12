|
Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Shockwave Confirmed As A Target Shared Exclusive In The US
The official*Funko website
*have confirmed that the upcoming*Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Shockwave will be a Target shared exclusive in the US. The new*Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Shockwave was recently*revealed as a Funkon 2021 Exclusive
*which will be sold during the Funkon virtual*event on Wednesday, August 4th.*As with other Funko Pop event exclusives, it proved to be a quite difficult item to buy considering all the*rules and conditions required
. Fortunately for Funko Pop and Transformers collectors, Shockwave has been confirmed as a Target shared exclusive in the US market. The figure and packaging will be the same as » Continue Reading.
The post Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Shockwave Confirmed As A Target Shared Exclusive In The US
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca