Product Numbers Of Transformers Legacy Override, Road Hauler And More



Thanks to our very own Jtprime17*we can share for you some new product numbers of* Transformers Legacy Override, Road Hauler and more. Override and Road Hauler had been rumored in our forums from some time ago and we have a proper confirmation of both to be part of a new Walmart exclusive Velocitron sub-line. Read on for the product numbers: Tra Gen Legacy Velocitron Voyager Override Product Number: F5763 Tra Gen Legacy Velocitron Voyager Road Hauler Product Number: F5762 Tra Gen Legacy Beast Ast Product number: F4052 The aforementioned “Beast assortment” is a case with the recently revealed Kingdom redecos



