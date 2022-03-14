Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:41 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,992
Product Numbers Of Transformers Legacy Override, Road Hauler And More


Thanks to our very own Jtprime17*we can share for you some new product numbers of* Transformers Legacy Override, Road Hauler and more. Override and Road Hauler had been rumored in our forums from some time ago and we have a proper confirmation of both to be part of a new Walmart exclusive Velocitron sub-line. Read on for the product numbers: Tra Gen Legacy Velocitron Voyager Override Product Number: F5763 Tra Gen Legacy Velocitron Voyager Road Hauler Product Number: F5762 Tra Gen Legacy Beast Ast Product number: F4052 The aforementioned “Beast assortment” is a case with the recently revealed Kingdom redecos &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Product Numbers Of Transformers Legacy Override, Road Hauler And More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



