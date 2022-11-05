Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,166

Rescue Bots Academy Pull-Back Vehicles 3-Pack Found At US Retail



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*DarnSoundwave*for sharing in our boards images of a*Rescue Bots Academy Pull-Back Vehicles 3-Pack. This pack consists of 3 pull-back cars modeled with Rescue Bots Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Grimlok on top of the vehicle. Cute and fun toys for younger fans. It was found at Marshalls in Fairfax, Virginia. The packaging still features the Rescue Bots Academy logo and art, so it may have been out for a while but never reported before. See the images after the break and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



