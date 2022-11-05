Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Rescue Bots Academy Pull-Back Vehicles 3-Pack Found At US Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,166
Rescue Bots Academy Pull-Back Vehicles 3-Pack Found At US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*DarnSoundwave*for sharing in our boards images of a*Rescue Bots Academy Pull-Back Vehicles 3-Pack. This pack consists of 3 pull-back cars modeled with Rescue Bots Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Grimlok on top of the vehicle. Cute and fun toys for younger fans. It was found at Marshalls in Fairfax, Virginia. The packaging still features the Rescue Bots Academy logo and art, so it may have been out for a while but never reported before. See the images after the break and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Rescue Bots Academy Pull-Back Vehicles 3-Pack Found At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:19 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.