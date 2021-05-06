Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,490

Transformers Studio Series 86 Leader Class Slag In-Hand Images



Via*Kreemzek*Reviews on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new Transformers Studio Series 86 Leader Class Slag. Slag is a completely new Leader class mold which brings us a fantastic new rendition of the classic G1 Dinobot featuring a cartoon-accurate red face. Slag (not Slug nor Slog) robot mode is pretty articulated featuring several ratchet points for stability. The rear triceratops legs are hidden inside the robot legs for more cartoon-accuracy. Robot mode shows some kibble in the back where the triceratops leg is visible but it doesn’t look so bad after all. Transformation is simple but fun and the



