Today, 10:11 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,490
Transformers Studio Series 86 Leader Class Slag In-Hand Images


Via Kreemzek Reviews on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new Transformers Studio Series 86 Leader Class Slag. Slag is a completely new Leader class mold which brings us a fantastic new rendition of the classic G1 Dinobot featuring a cartoon-accurate red face. Slag (not Slug nor Slog) robot mode is pretty articulated featuring several ratchet points for stability. The rear triceratops legs are hidden inside the robot legs for more cartoon-accuracy. Robot mode shows some kibble in the back where the triceratops leg is visible but it doesn't look so bad after all. Transformation is simple but fun and the

Today, 10:40 AM
RansakWORK
Join Date: Mar 2021
Location: Calgary
Posts: 39
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Leader Class Slag In-Hand Images
GIMME NEOW

Dying to know the other figures in this wave...
Today, 10:40 AM
RodimusRocks
Join Date: Oct 2020
Location: Richmond Hill
Posts: 172
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Leader Class Slag In-Hand Images
I love him already.
Today, 10:41 AM
evenstaves
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,366
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Leader Class Slag In-Hand Images
LOL, these guys are straight dwarfin' 86 HotRod & ER WJ

Can't wait to complete the SS86 set; my POTP dinos can just be Volcanicus forever
Today, 10:57 AM
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,704
Re: Transformers Studio Series 86 Leader Class Slag In-Hand Images
These SS86 Dinobots are just so bland-looking. They've removed everything that made the originals interesting.
