Today, 10:50 AM
Takara Tomy New Transformers ?Premium Finish? Collection


Via In Demand Toys*we have our first look at a new*Takara Tomy Transformers “Premium Finish” Collection. This is sure an unexpected announcement. It seems Takara Tomy will be back with their improved deco on their releases. The small images show a movie-accurate yellow Studio Series SS-18 Deluxe Bumblebee (Bumblebee movie VW Beetle) and a cartoon-accurate Siege Voyager Optimus Prime featuring green windows with some battle damage and more details. Both will come in a closed box with the codes*Generations PF GR-01 Optimus Prime and Studio Series PF SS-01 Bumblebee. There are still not additional information about price or release &#187; Continue Reading.

