|
Takara Tomy New Transformers ?Premium Finish? Collection
Via In Demand Toys
*we have our first look at a new*Takara Tomy Transformers “Premium Finish” Collection. This is sure an unexpected announcement. It seems Takara Tomy will be back with their improved deco on their releases. The small images show a movie-accurate yellow Studio Series SS-18 Deluxe Bumblebee (Bumblebee movie VW Beetle) and a cartoon-accurate Siege Voyager Optimus Prime featuring green windows with some battle damage and more details. Both will come in a closed box with the codes*Generations PF GR-01 Optimus Prime and Studio Series PF SS-01 Bumblebee. There are still not additional information about price or release » Continue Reading.
The post Takara Tomy New Transformers “Premium Finish” Collection
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca