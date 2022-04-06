Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:53 AM
Super_Megatron
G1 Voice Actor Stephen Keener (Fortress Maximus, Scorponok & More) Has Passed Away


We are saddened to report that*veteran G1 voice actor Stephen Keener*has passed away, as confirmed by TFCon Facebook. Mr. Keener role in the Transformers franchise was for the last seasons of the G1 cartoon, being the voice of Fortress Maximus,*Scorponok, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe and Scattershot. Mr. Keener passed away in peace last Wednesday, but his roles will always be remembered by the fandom. We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

