Super_Megatron
Hot Pre Order  Transformers Masterpiece MP-52+SW Skywarp


Hot on the heels of*Masterpiece Skywarp 2.0 reveal*now International retailers are now getting up their listings for the latest installment in the Masterpiece line. Don’t miss the chance to complete your G1 Seeker trio for your collection. Hit the links below to get your copies! Sponsor Links:*TFSource,*Entertainment Earth,*Big Bad Toy Store,*Robot Kingdom,*Hobby Link Japan,*The Chosen Prime,*ToyDojo,*Ages Three &#38; Up,*Dorkside Toys

The post Hot Pre Order  Transformers Masterpiece MP-52+SW Skywarp appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
