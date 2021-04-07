|
Hot Pre Order Transformers Masterpiece MP-52+SW Skywarp
Hot on the heels of*Masterpiece Skywarp 2.0 reveal
*now International retailers are now getting up their listings for the latest installment in the Masterpiece line. Don’t miss the chance to complete your G1 Seeker trio for your collection. Hit the links below to get your copies! Sponsor Links:*TFSource
,*Entertainment Earth
,*Big Bad Toy Store
,*Robot Kingdom
,*Hobby Link Japan
,*The Chosen Prime
,*ToyDojo
,*Ages Three & Up
,*Dorkside Toys
