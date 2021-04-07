Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
New Amazon Australia Transformers Listings ? Shattered Glass and Golden Disk figures,


Courtesy of the detective work of our very own*Jtprime17 we can share for you new new Amazon Australia Transformers Listings confirming several new figures*for the Shattered Glass and Golden Disk sub-lines, a “Project Bat” item and more. Several of these upcoming toys were rumored from some time, but we have some new interesting listings and a new “Project Bat” figure which seems to be a new Collaborative crossover. Read on for the direct links and the respective EAN codes. Tra Gen wfc k voyager Starscream PR EAN: 5010993792474 F0632 Tra Gen Project Park (Collaborative Jurassic Park Rexy) EAN: &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Amazon Australia Transformers Listings – Shattered Glass and Golden Disk figures, “Project Bat” And More appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



