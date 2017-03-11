Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,164
Evasion Optimus Prime – 3A Age of Extinction Figure Continues Movie Lines


3A have quietly dropped a gem over night with the reveal of their Transformers Age of Extinction Evasion Optimus Prime.* This will be their 5th Movie figure, the previous four all came from Dark of the Moon (see our galleries here). Obviously knowing their market, they’ve chosen to start AoE with the fan favorite Evasion mode of Prime, a throw back to the flat cab of G1 Prime and it looks stunning. Pre-orders go up on March 24th.* He’ll retail for $430 US with flex pay options available.* Read on to check out the teaser pic and expect &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Evasion Optimus Prime – 3A Age of Extinction Figure Continues Movie Lines appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
