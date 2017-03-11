3A have quietly dropped a gem over night with the reveal of their Transformers Age of Extinction Evasion Optimus Prime
.* This will be their 5th Movie figure, the previous four all came from Dark of the Moon (see our galleries here
). Obviously knowing their market, they’ve chosen to start AoE with the fan favorite Evasion mode of Prime, a throw back to the flat cab of G1 Prime and it looks stunning. Pre-orders go up on March 24th.* He’ll retail for $430 US with flex pay options available.* Read on to check out the teaser pic and expect » Continue Reading.
