omegacanuck Generation 1 Join Date: Dec 2015 Location: Calgary Posts: 64

Sponsor News - TFTOYS.CA will be at the Red and White Comic Show TFTOYS.CA will be at the Red and White Comic show tomorrow March 12. Calgary's Red and White Comic and Toy show is now twice a year, and runs from 10 to 5 at McMahon Stadium. See you there!