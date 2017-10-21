Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Rescue Bots Rescan 2017 Wave 3 arriving at US retail


We’ve got word of a pair of new Rescue Bots toys currently hitting US retail. Rescue Bots Rescan 2017 Wave 3 features a new mold Optimus Prime in a cool Diaclone Powered Convoy blue deco, and a new version of Chase as a stegosaurus, this time known as “Chase the Dino-Protector”. Check out the lightbars on the front legs of the dino mode! The pair were spotted on the pegs of a*Walmart in Martinez, CA, and are doubtless also making their way to other stores across the US.*

The post Rescue Bots Rescan 2017 Wave 3 arriving at US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



