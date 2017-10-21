Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFNation 2018 announced ? 17 ? 19 August 2018 in Birmingham, England
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:50 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,050
TFNation 2018 announced ? 17 ? 19 August 2018 in Birmingham, England
TFNation have announced the dates for their third UK Transformers convention! TFNation 2018 will be taking place over the weekend of 17-19 August 2018. The venue will once again be the Hilton Birmingham Metropole in Birmingham, England. Further details will be announced in due course – in the meantime, be sure to bookmark the TFNation homepage and follow TFNation on Facebook for future updates! &#160;

The post TFNation 2018 announced – 17 – 19 August 2018 in Birmingham, England appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
KO Reissue G1 Transformers Dinobot Swoop MIB
Transformers
G1 Commemorative Series (2003) TRU Transformers Powermaster Optimus Prime MISB
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Soundwave with Buzzsaw MIB Pre-Rub Symbol
Transformers
Lot of 80s VTG Transformers Optimus Prime Voltron GO Lion Megatron G1 G2
Transformers
masterpiece movie bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers G1 ?Kup? Factory Sealed NEW Circa 1986
Transformers
Takara Tomy Masterpiece Transformers MP-5 Megatron MISB - No orange plug
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:05 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.