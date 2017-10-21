|
TFNation 2018 announced ? 17 ? 19 August 2018 in Birmingham, England
TFNation have announced the dates for their third UK Transformers convention
! TFNation 2018 will be taking place over the weekend of 17-19 August 2018. The venue will once again be the Hilton Birmingham Metropole in Birmingham, England. Further details will be announced in due course – in the meantime, be sure to bookmark the TFNation homepage
