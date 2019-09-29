|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up September Week 4
New Transformers toys are hitting shelves in many countries aroung the globe, and 2005 Boards members share their sightings for us. This week the #Botbotschallenge continues in South America, and more Cyberverse and Studio Series toys land in Europe. Studio Series Wave 3 & 4 Leader Class, Cyberverse Wave 3 & 4 Warrior class And Botbots Series 03 In Peru
*Via Transformers Peru
*we can report that the Studio Series SS-34 DOTM Megatron and SS-44 DOTM Jetwing Optimus Prime have been spotted at Phantom stores and website for 299.90 Soles ($68.50). Strangely, there’s no sign of SS-35 Jetfire, nor » Continue Reading.
