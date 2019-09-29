Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  September Week 4
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,511
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  September Week 4


New Transformers toys are hitting shelves in many countries aroung the globe, and 2005 Boards members share their sightings for us. This week the #Botbotschallenge continues in South America, and more Cyberverse and Studio Series toys land in Europe. Studio Series Wave 3 &#38; 4 Leader Class, Cyberverse Wave 3 &#38; 4 Warrior class And Botbots Series 03 In Peru *Via Transformers Peru*we can report that the Studio Series SS-34 DOTM Megatron and SS-44 DOTM Jetwing Optimus Prime have been spotted at Phantom stores and website for 299.90 Soles ($68.50). Strangely, there’s no sign of SS-35 Jetfire, nor &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  September Week 4 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Classics Generations Autobot Lot - 12 figures!
Transformers
Transformers Fall of Cybertron Lot - 17 figures!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Lot - Topspin, Twintwist, Perceptor, more!
Transformers
Transformers Triple Changers Lot - Astrotrain, Blitzwing, Octane - all x2!
Transformers
Scorponok Headmaster _ 1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers w/ 2 heads!
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro Transformers G1 Constructicons Devastator LOT of 6
Transformers
Transformers Siege War for Cybertron WFC Deluxe Autobot Ratchet MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:33 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.