TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? October Week 2



This time we a very interesting round up of world sightings for you. We have our first world sighting of the*of the highly anticipated Studio Series 86 SS 86-17 Ironhide in Ireland. We hope this means this figure will start to show up in other countries soon. Also, the new Cyberverse Smash Changer Optimus (ROTB design) showed up in Australia, new Studio Series toys in Chile, Tonkanator is also available in Ireland, new Legacy toys in South Korea, more Studio Series toys in Mexico, Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus in Singapore, and the usual rain of toys in Taiwan with the



This time we a very interesting round up of world sightings for you. We have our first world sighting of the*of the highly anticipated Studio Series 86 SS 86-17 Ironhide in Ireland. We hope this means this figure will start to show up in other countries soon. Also, the new Cyberverse Smash Changer Optimus (ROTB design) showed up in Australia, new Studio Series toys in Chile, Tonkanator is also available in Ireland, new Legacy toys in South Korea, more Studio Series toys in Mexico, Shattered Glass Ultra Magnus in Singapore, and the usual rain of toys in Taiwan with the

