FreightTrain
TF Kingdom.com Stay Away!!!
Hey Folks,

Just a heads up to stay away form TFKingdom.com. Once an excellent source of G1 repro stickers, the guy who runs the site just takes your money with zero intention to ship anything. Bought off him a few years back with zero issues but now appears to have gone all scammy. My order was showing as "waiting fulfillment" for weeks and he never responded to any inquiries. Quick search on google shows similar complaints about the guy. Thankfully I paid through PayPal and was able to get my money back.
imfallenangel
Re: TF Kingdom.com Stay Away!!!
Just a heads up to stay away form TFKingdom.com. Once an excellent source of G1 repro stickers, the guy who runs the site just takes your money with zero intention to ship anything. Bought off him a few years back with zero issues but now appears to have gone all scammy. My order was showing as "waiting fulfillment" for weeks and he never responded to any inquiries. Quick search on google shows similar complaints about the guy. Thankfully I paid through PayPal and was able to get my money back.
Old news now, sorry.

The site has been dead for over a year now and lots of reports on that. I myself found out when it had just turned sour, and had to do the request for a refund too.

I no longer buy anything from an unknown (that I've never bought from) unless I either see feedback about the site or they reply to an inquiry I'll do first.

But I can understand that you didn't know if you had bought from them before.

I wish someone would provide info to what happened.
Ransak The Elder
Re: TF Kingdom.com Stay Away!!!
most recent news is from 2018 on their front page.. red flag
