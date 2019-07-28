|
Transformers Studio Series Wave 7 Voyager Out at U.S. Retail
Attention to all Transformers Movie collectors! 2005 Boards member wtrz lets us know that the*Transformers Studio Series Wave 7 Voyager is out at U.S. Retail. SS-42 Constructicon Long Haul and SS-43 KSI Boss were spotted at*Flagstaff Target in Arizona. Time to check your nearest Target to try to grab these new figures. Don’t forget that the Studio Series Wave 7 Deluxe was also found at retail
a few days ago. Happy hunting!
