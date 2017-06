Transformers The Last Knight Store Exclusives for Australia

Last week we were able to share some information on a set of upcoming store exclusive toys, and now, care of Hasbro Australia and Ozformers , we have some details on which of those releases will be making it to Australia – as well as information on one more exclusive not revealed last week, a six pack of One Step Changers. The release list goes as follows: Australian Big W exclusives C2034 TRA MV5 Turbo Changer (1-step) TF5 Figure 6pk (for June toy sale) (Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Grimlock, Hound, Barricade, Megatron) (This is anticipated to be a Target exclusive in