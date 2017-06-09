|
Titans Return new stock images
Via Forbidden Planet, we have a look at a slew of new Titans Return official stock images. Images on show in this update include*Deluxe Class wave 5 Twin Twist
,*Windblade
*and Misfire
,*Legends Class wave 5 Cosmos
and*Seaspray
,*Voyager Class wave 5 Blitzwing
and*Octone
, as well as the mighty Titan class*Trypticon
. One potentially exciting development is » Continue Reading.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.