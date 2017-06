The Last Knight: Allspark Tech figures, new stock photos

Forum user Nevermore just shared with us stock photos from Amazon Italy of the new line of figures for The Last Knight, "Allspark Tech". These figures have a special cavity on their chest to plug an allspark cube that enables different sounds for each figure on robot and alt modes. We got photos of: Hound Bumblebee Drift Barricade What do you think about this line of toys? Don't forget it is aimed for kids 6+. Share your thoughts on the boards! You can check a video from Last February's Toy Fair where Hasbro shows the gimmick after the jump.