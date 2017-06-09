|
The Last Knight: Allspark Tech figures, new stock photos
Forum user Nevermore just shared with us stock photos from Amazon Italy of the new line of figures for The Last Knight, “Allspark Tech“. These figures have a special cavity on their chest to plug an allspark cube that enables different sounds for each figure on robot and alt modes. We got photos of: Hound Bumblebee Drift Barricade What do you think about this line of toys? Don’t forget it is aimed for kids 6+. Share your thoughts on the boards! You can check a video from Last February’s Toy Fair where Hasbro shows the gimmick after the jump.  
The post The Last Knight: Allspark Tech figures, new stock photos
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
and JAMES RAIZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.