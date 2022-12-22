TNation makes another
2023 guest announcement: voice actor David Sobolov. Sobolov?s voice has accompanied the childhoods of many Transformers fans ever since Beast Wars, in which he played Depth Charge, and later Transformers: Prime, where he voiced the one-eyed purple scientist, Shockwave. That?s not all, of course, as you will also have heard him voice Blitzwing in the successful Bumblebee movie! In the summer of 2023, just in time for TFNation, Sobolov will be returning to the big screen in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
where he will be portraying the Maximal Rhinox and yet another Bumblebee-hating antagonist: » Continue Reading.
