Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Display Cases - How to Get Them Home
Today, 09:02 AM
OldOfflineMan
Machine War
Join Date: Aug 2018
Location: Toronto
Posts: 202
Display Cases - How to Get Them Home
I'm thinking of buying a few Ikea Detolfs but my car is too small to fit the shelves. I'm not exactly keen on paying $100 either to ship them home. Any suggestions on display cases and how you got them home?
Today, 09:19 AM
theoneyouknowleast
Armada
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 667
Re: Display Cases - How to Get Them Home
Borrow a friends suv/truck or ask them for help or rent one of those home depot $20/hour vans.
My Feedback Thread
