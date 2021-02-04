Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers Escape: Issue #4 Powell Retailer Incentive Cover Artwork


PREVIEWSworld refreshes our March solicitations once again, revealing the retailer incentive cover for Transformers Escape issue #4 by Red Powell. As Wheeljack, Hound, and the others lead the evacuation efforts, they learn that one of their allies has secrets of their own that could ruin the whole escape plan. Meanwhile, the Decepticons search for the renegade Insecticons, but who's really hunting who? Share your thoughts about this artwork in discussion on the 2005 boards and get ready to hunt for this issue on March 24th. Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Aline Herzpalter Baumgartner (Cover

The post IDWs Transformers Escape: Issue #4 Powell Retailer Incentive Cover Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



