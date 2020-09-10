Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Toyworld Commander Of Tactical Operation (Bumblebee Movie Nemesis Prime) Images


Via TransFans we can share for you color images of*Toyworld Commander Of Tactical Operation (Bumblebee Movie Nemesis Prime). Toyworld offer us the inevitable black redeco of their impressive*TW-F09 Freedom Leader. This figure comes with a plethora of weapons, accessories, and extra parts, all packed with die-cast, movie-accurate design and a great finishing. We are sure fans of the Bumblebee movie designs will be very pleased with this redeco. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toyworld Commander Of Tactical Operation (Bumblebee Movie Nemesis Prime) Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



