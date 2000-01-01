Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Looking for an MP05
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:21 PM   #1
Paprika
Mini-Con
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1
Red face Looking for an MP05
TakaraTomy reissue. I am in Ottawa. doesn't have to be MISB. As long as no parts missing no scratches, transforms.
Paprika is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
buy, megatron, mp05, takara, tony

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Construct Bots DINOFIRE GRIMLOCK & OPTIMUS PRIME 77 pieces light-up
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-27 Ironhide Authentic TakaraTomy Unopened
Transformers
Transformers lot - 7 figures - Hero Mashers, Robots in Disguise, Combiner Wars
Transformers
Transformers Prime - Robots In Disguise - Optimus Prime x2, Megatron, Bulkhead
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece: MP-05 Megatron Figure & Upgrade Kit:Not perfect
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:28 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.