Transformers Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark 1-Step Sky-Bite Packaging Stock Images
tinistore.com
*we have some new stock images showing the packaging of the Transformers Cyberverse: Power Of The Spark 1-Step Sky-Bite. Power Of The Spark Sky-Bite*is part of the upcoming Wave 5 1-Step Changers together with Shockwave and Jazz. A simple and fun rendition of fan-favorite shark featuring a “Spinfin” Action Attack in robot mode. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
