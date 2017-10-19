Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 39,040

Titans Return Wingspan and Cloudraker Listed on Walgreens.com



Good news everyone! 2005 Board member denebian, has provided us with the heads up on the long awaited Titans Return 2-pack of Cloudraker and Wingspan! The 2-pack is now listed on Walgreens website. These two will complete their clone partners of Fastclash and Pounce, which were previously offered in the Chaos on Velocitron and Seige on Cybertron exclusive boxsets respectively. This may also be an indication that these may be soon popping up in physical store locations. But if you want to lock in a set, this is a great opportunity to do so. Keep watching as they become available.



