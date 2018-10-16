Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:02 AM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,262
Transformers Optimus Prime 24 Preview


The end is coming for Earth! The skies grow dark as the vast chaos bringer Unicron reaches Earth – leading to yet another memorable panel in this final Transformers comic event! But this is not the story about the fight against Unicron, instead it is the continuation of the altogether more personal dramas of Optimus Prime and his colonist soldiers – with the colonists set to take matters into their own hands as they finally reach their breaking point after several issues of discontent. It’s the penultimate issue of Optimus Prime – check out a preview attached to this post.

The post Transformers Optimus Prime 24 Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



