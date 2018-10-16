Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,262

Transformers Optimus Prime 24 Preview



The end is coming for Earth! The skies grow dark as the vast chaos bringer Unicron reaches Earth – leading to yet another memorable panel in this final Transformers comic event! But this is not the story about the fight against Unicron, instead it is the continuation of the altogether more personal dramas of Optimus Prime and his colonist soldiers – with the colonists set to take matters into their own hands as they finally reach their breaking point after several issues of discontent. It’s the penultimate issue of Optimus Prime – check out a preview attached to this post.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.