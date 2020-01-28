|
IDWs Transformers: Galaxies Constructicons Rising Ramondelli Creative Process
IDW artist Livio Ramondelli shared
thoughts on his creative process during Galaxies first arc, which is scheduled to conclude later
this month. In ‘Constructicons Rising’, you never see a complete Autobot symbol. Just a hint of it. I added this to represent a broken system that wronged the Constructicons and is still present in every corner of their lives. This is also a direct homage to something in Watchmen, where the phrase “Who watches the Watchmen?” is never seen in its entirety. I always loved that detail and wanted to try something similar. Creator credits
