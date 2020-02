Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Deluxe Hot Rod New Stock Image

Via an Entertainment Earth listing *we can share for your our first look at the*Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Deluxe Hot Rod. The new Cyberverse Build-A-Figure line brings us improved and more articulated 5-inch figures that include parts to complete a non-transforming Maccadam figure. Hot Rod includes Maccadam’s right leg as well as two flame effects. He is scheduled for release on June, 2020 and you can already pre-order it for $19.90. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image on this news post and then share your impression on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Cyberverse Build-A-Figure Deluxe Hot Rod New Stock Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM