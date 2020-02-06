|
Transformers Forged To Fight Previews Legends of Cybertron: Rise of Kolkular
social media channels for Transformers Forged To Fight announced a new chapter today: Dark skies and raining scrap? An unstable Space Bridge has been activated, and Teletraan has confirmed that Thundercracker is using it to bring pieces of the Decepticon Base to New Quintessa! Challenge his reign in Legends of Cybertron: Rise of Kolkular! Coming Soon! Check out the attached artwork, remember to download
