Toyhax.com June 2019 Update


Toyhax dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Toyhax has to share with us: “This is not your typical Toyhax release. We’ve never worked so hard on such a small pair of figures. Siege Laserbeak now has classic dual cannons, and his iconic G1 face, and Ravage‘s cassette mode looks like, well… a cassette!*Siege Laserbeak and Ravage Generations Select’s Ricochet small yellow flames just weren’t cutting it for us. Take a look at our upgrades for him:*Generations Select Ricochet Check out our latest offering for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toyhax.com June 2019 Update appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.

For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca
