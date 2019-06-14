|
Toyhax.com June 2019 Update
Toyhax
dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Toyhax has to share with us: “This is not your typical Toyhax release. We’ve never worked so hard on such a small pair of figures. Siege Laserbeak now has classic dual cannons, and his iconic G1 face, and Ravage‘s cassette mode looks like, well… a cassette!*Siege Laserbeak and Ravage
Generations Select’s Ricochet small yellow flames just weren’t cutting it for us. Take a look at our upgrades for him:*Generations Select Ricochet
Check out our latest offering for » Continue Reading.
