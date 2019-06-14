Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series Voyager Wave 6 Spotted At Australian Retail


Courtesy of Ozformers on Facebook*we can report that the*Transformers Studio Series Voyager Wave 6 has been spotted At Australian Retail. It sure took some time for new Studio Series figures to hit Australian shelves. Studio Series SS-37 Rampage and SS-38 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime*were found at Target in*Brisbane. While it’s great to see new toys out in the market, it also means that* Studio Series Voyager Wave 3, 4 and 5 has been skipped in Australia. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Studio Series Voyager Wave 6 Spotted At Australian Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



