Official War For Cybertron: Siege Omega Supreme Turnaround Video



Via In Demand Toys Facebook*we can share for you a very nice*Official War For Cybertron: Siege Omega Supreme Turnaround Video. We can see Omega Supreme ready to shoot his arm cannon with his small partner Micromaster Countdown. We are sure your optics will be pleased with the**G1-inspired design of the next Titan. Check the video below and check some screencaps after the jump. Then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards. Look for an Omega Supreme pre-order in any of our sponsors below. Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store, TFSource,
