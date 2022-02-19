Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Kotobukiya Bishoujo Series Transformers Megatron Prime Gray Prototype


Kotobukiya Collection*have updated their website with images of the gray prototype of the upcoming*Bishoujo Series Transformers Megatron. This original 1/7 anime-girl rendition of Megatron (revealed together with Optimus Prime) features several iconic elements of the ruthless Decepticon leader. It’s planned for release by 2023 (still no specific date). To top it all there are some comments about the design and sculpt of this new figure. See all the images as well as the product planner’s comments after the break. Interested in this new Bishoujo Series Transformers? Let us know on the 2005 Boards! Why did you decide on &#187; Continue Reading.

