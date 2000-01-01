Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Selects Tigertrack Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:17 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,744
Selects Tigertrack Review
Good ole Transformers Selects Tigertrack is, of course, a yellow Sideswipe with excellent accessories. However, he might actually be my favorite use of the mold!

https://youtu.be/P12kAS-h2cc
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage 1980's Transformer Microx camera
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS THE LAST KNIGHT PREMIER EDITION DELUXE DINOBOT SLUG NEW IN BOX
Transformers
1980 - 1984 Minibot Transformers
Transformers
1985 Bandi Transformer space shuttle with truck
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return OVERLORD And Combiner Force Galvatronus *incomplete*
Transformers
Scorponok Earthrise War for Cybertron Trilogy Generations Transformer Hasbro
Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:17 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.