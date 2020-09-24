Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page G1 Megatron Water Gun by Daiki Kougyou
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,433
G1 Megatron Water Gun by Daiki Kougyou


Out of absolutely no where comes a unique offering from Japan! Manufacturer Daiki Kougyou is making a fully functional G1 Megatron water gun. The piece sports a dead on look to his G1 gun mode, complete with extra parts that can be removed. And you can blast your friends with some liquid pain to boot! This is literally the thing that triggered all kids guns to be orange capped and/or permanently neon colored in the United States, so we assume it’s aimed at the Japanese market. How this is getting through customs for collectors is anyone’s guess. Read on to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post G1 Megatron Water Gun by Daiki Kougyou appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:04 AM   #2
steamwhistle
Alternator
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 997
Re: G1 Megatron Water Gun by Daiki Kougyou
Quote:
Originally Posted by Super_Megatron View Post
Out of absolutely no where comes a unique offering from Japan! Manufacturer Daiki Kougyou is making a fully functional G1 Megatron water gun. The piece sports a dead on look to his G1 gun mode, complete with extra parts that can be removed. And you can blast your friends with some liquid pain to boot! This is literally the thing that triggered all kids guns to be orange capped and/or permanently neon colored in the United States, so we assume its aimed at the Japanese market. How this is getting through customs for collectors is anyones guess. Read on to &#187; Continue Reading.

The post G1 Megatron Water Gun by Daiki Kougyou appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.

More...
There must be a way...
__________________
.
.
"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle
steamwhistle is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Cybertronian Bumblebee Deluxe Class Figure Hasbro
Transformers
Lot Of Transformers DOTM Powerglide Backfire And Optimus Plus Instructions
Transformers
1980 - 1982 G1 Transformers Autobot Jazz Figure
Transformers
Transformers Earthrise War For Cybertron Titan Class Scorponok MISB
Transformers
Original G1 Transformer Blurr EX Condition In Box Hasbro nice!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Ultra Magnus ? Rubber Tires
Transformers
Transformers G1 Diaclone Devastator Constructicons KO Taiwan 1985 Figures Lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:30 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.