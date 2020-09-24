Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,433

G1 Megatron Water Gun by Daiki Kougyou



Out of absolutely no where comes a unique offering from Japan! Manufacturer Daiki Kougyou is making a fully functional G1 Megatron water gun. The piece sports a dead on look to his G1 gun mode, complete with extra parts that can be removed. And you can blast your friends with some liquid pain to boot! This is literally the thing that triggered all kids guns to be orange capped and/or permanently neon colored in the United States, so we assume it’s aimed at the Japanese market. How this is getting through customs for collectors is anyone’s guess. Read on to



The post







More... Out of absolutely no where comes a unique offering from Japan! Manufacturer Daiki Kougyou is making a fully functional G1 Megatron water gun. The piece sports a dead on look to his G1 gun mode, complete with extra parts that can be removed. And you can blast your friends with some liquid pain to boot! This is literally the thing that triggered all kids guns to be orange capped and/or permanently neon colored in the United States, so we assume it’s aimed at the Japanese market. How this is getting through customs for collectors is anyone’s guess. Read on to » Continue Reading. The post G1 Megatron Water Gun by Daiki Kougyou appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca