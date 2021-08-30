Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Alien Attack AAT-07 Dungeon Master (Masterpiece Scale The Last Knight Cogman) Renders


Third Party company Alien Attack, via their Weibo account, have uploaded the first 3D renders of their new*AAT-07 Dungeon Master (Masterpiece Scale The Last Knight Cogman). This figure is a very detailed rendition of Cogman as seen The Last Knight movie. AS we can see from the images, he’s a functional Headmaster. The humanoid Cogman transforms into the head*while his Aston Martin inspired alt mode will transform into the main body. This figure is planned for the Masterpiece scale but keep in mind that these are still early renders and we may see changes once Alien Attack reveal the first &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Alien Attack AAT-07 Dungeon Master (Masterpiece Scale The Last Knight Cogman) Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



