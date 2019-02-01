Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:19 PM
Yonoid
Animated
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,591
WFC-GS06 Smokescreen Preorder on EbGames
https://www.ebgames.ca/Toys-Collecti...rs-smokescreen

I believe this is an exclusive as per the wiki page:

https://tfwiki.net/wiki/War_for_Cybe...Siege_(toyline)
Feedback Thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for: RTS Jazz, Gun/Sword for TR Fort Max,
