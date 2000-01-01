Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:03 PM   #1
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,811
I think I need to open a feedback for this store since there seems none of it.

I ordered titan class Scorponok from it since it seems so hard to buy one from anywhere in Canada, at least in August,2020.

I can't say the experience is great, I did get the Scorponok in the end, but during which I was really worried for more than a week and thought I was scammed by this store, and I had to open a dispute with my credit card company.

Here is the whole history:

1) I sent emails to Megalopolis support email, the support confirmed they do have Scorponok in stock and because of COVID19 causing delay, he promised will send out in 1 or 2 weeks time. And its website and email also says will always reply to customer email within 2 business days.
2) So I placed the order on Aug 27.
3) I waited 2 weeks, no update on website, no email, no tracking #, so I sent the first inquiry email, politely asking when they will send the package out.
4) I waited 2 business days no reply, so sent the 2nd inquiry email
5) I waited 2 business days no reply, so sent the 3rd inquiry email
6) I waited 2 business days no reply, so sent the 4th inquiry email
7) Since the 3rd inquiry email I started to call the number listed on its website (also same phone # in the email)... I called around 10 times in a few days, always no one answered.
8) I wrote another email asking if they can just cancel my order and refund my money, still no reply.

In the end, I was pretty sure I got scammed, so I opened a disputed with my credit card company, and I wrote the last email saying I opened the dispute with my CC.
And Megalopolis shipped out my package the next day....

Just sharing my experience here, so anyone want to order from this store, at least know what to be expected.
sell/trade/wanted thread
feedback
