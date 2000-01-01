Today, 03:03 PM #1 xueyue2 Nexus Maximus Join Date: Mar 2012 Location: Toronto Posts: 2,811 Megalopolis



I ordered titan class Scorponok from it since it seems so hard to buy one from anywhere in Canada, at least in August,2020.



I can't say the experience is great, I did get the Scorponok in the end, but during which I was really worried for more than a week and thought I was scammed by this store, and I had to open a dispute with my credit card company.



Here is the whole history:



1) I sent emails to Megalopolis support email, the support confirmed they do have Scorponok in stock and because of COVID19 causing delay, he promised will send out in 1 or 2 weeks time. And its website and email also says will always reply to customer email within 2 business days.

2) So I placed the order on Aug 27.

3) I waited 2 weeks, no update on website, no email, no tracking #, so I sent the first inquiry email, politely asking when they will send the package out.

4) I waited 2 business days no reply, so sent the 2nd inquiry email

5) I waited 2 business days no reply, so sent the 3rd inquiry email

6) I waited 2 business days no reply, so sent the 4th inquiry email

7) Since the 3rd inquiry email I started to call the number listed on its website (also same phone # in the email)... I called around 10 times in a few days, always no one answered.

8) I wrote another email asking if they can just cancel my order and refund my money, still no reply.



In the end, I was pretty sure I got scammed, so I opened a disputed with my credit card company, and I wrote the last email saying I opened the dispute with my CC.

And Megalopolis shipped out my package the next day....



