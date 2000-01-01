Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Refraktor 3 pack, Lancer and Galactic Man at Ages 3 and Up
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:46 AM   #1
MapleMegatron
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 1,637
Refraktor 3 pack, Lancer and Galactic Man at Ages 3 and Up
This is easily the best option I found for canadians who want these online exclusives.

Sure beats BBTS since you dont have to deal with currency conversion, pricier shipping, and customs.

https://www.agesthreeandup.ca/collec...ers-pre-orders
MapleMegatron is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations War For Cybertron Deluxe Lot of 5 Optimus Megatron
Transformers
Transformers 2 Revenge of the Fallen ROTF Constructicon Devastator Complete box
Transformers
Transformers Animated SAFEGUARD Complete JETFIRE JETSTORM
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:05 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.