Old Today, 07:12 PM   #1
Slave
Energon
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Montreal, Hochelag, Quebec
Posts: 848
Thumbs up Toyhax April Update Figures sets Reviews
Here's a bunch of video reviews for Toyhax labels from their April update

TW Leia: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmFIzDUS9q8

Generations Arcee: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTbTxPphsLI

OX Riot: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KBUkkmEC8NY

PotP Legends Wave 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZE4V3UduQB4

(also all available in french:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3mX0Hfj764
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0I9fx4ARD0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97N_uRsNMQQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLEq4WbhU7I )
