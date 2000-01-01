Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Toyhax April Update Figures sets Reviews
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 07:12 PM
#
1
Slave
Energon
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Montreal, Hochelag, Quebec
Posts: 848
Toyhax April Update Figures sets Reviews
Here's a bunch of video reviews for Toyhax labels from their April update
TW Leia:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KmFIzDUS9q8
Generations Arcee:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nTbTxPphsLI
OX Riot:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KBUkkmEC8NY
PotP Legends Wave 1:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZE4V3UduQB4
(also all available in french:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3mX0Hfj764
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l0I9fx4ARD0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=97N_uRsNMQQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MLEq4WbhU7I
)
__________________
Slave
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Slave
Find More Posts by Slave
Tags
toyhax
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Mastermind Creations Ocular Max PS-02 Liger - NEW
Mastermind Creations Reformatted R-27 Calidus aka IDW Rodimus
G1 TRANSFORMER RARE QUAKE MOSC MISB sealed Targetmaster
HASBRO TAKARA TRANSFORMER GEN 1 DINOBOT SLUDGE BRONTAUSORUS REX DINOSAUR 1984
HASBRO TAKARA TRANSFORMER GEN 1 DINOBOT SNARL DINOSAUR 1984
HASBRO TAKARA TRANSFORMERS G1 OVERLORD MIB MISB D-307 POWERMASTER GODMASTER 1988
HASBRO TAKARA TRANSFORMERS G1 CASSETTE LOT OF 6
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
08:43 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.