Poflymn
Machine War
TRU 40% Transformers Dec 23 to 24
TRU has Transformers 40% off December 23rd to 24th. The flyer is a little ambiguous so I'm not sure if it's just the 3 Step Changers. If it's not then there are no listed exclusions.
pandaprime
aficionado!
Re: TRU 40% Transformers Dec 23 to 24
whoa 3-step changers! could that be any more awesome
Marcotron
Generation 2
Re: TRU 40% Transformers Dec 23 to 24
These are great gifts for the youngsters...
