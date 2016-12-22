Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
TRU 40% Transformers Dec 23 to 24
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 10:50 AM
#
1
Poflymn
Machine War
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 284
TRU 40% Transformers Dec 23 to 24
TRU has Transformers 40% off December 23rd to 24th. The flyer is a little ambiguous so I'm not sure if it's just the 3 Step Changers. If it's not then there are no listed exclusions.
Attached Thumbnails
Poflymn
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Poflymn
Find More Posts by Poflymn
Today, 12:46 PM
#
2
pandaprime
aficionado!
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 6,705
Re: TRU 40% Transformers Dec 23 to 24
whoa 3-step changers! could that be any more awesome
__________________
More than eats the pie!
Feedback thread:
Cybertron.ca
Items for sale thread:
Selling TFs
pandaprime
View Public Profile
Send a private message to pandaprime
Find More Posts by pandaprime
Today, 02:27 PM
#
3
Marcotron
Generation 2
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 199
Re: TRU 40% Transformers Dec 23 to 24
These are great gifts for the youngsters...
Marcotron
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Marcotron
Find More Posts by Marcotron
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Maketoys Yellow Giant Dump Truck Long Haul Devastator Combiner Wars
Transformers G1 THRUST Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1985
Transformers G1 THUNDERCRACKER Seeker Jet Complete With Box 1984
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
08:01 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.