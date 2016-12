Today, 10:21 AM #1 Optimus Puto Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2016 Location: canada Posts: 47 Looking to BUY Igear G1 Coneheads

Looking to BUY or TRADE for the original IGEAR CONEHEADS. Please keep in mind that YES MODEL AND KBB CONEHEADS ARE OUT and sells for under $100usd and even TW coneheads are around $100 also MISB



MY TRADES LIST



TAKARA MP 10 COMPLETE MIB



TAKARA MP SOUNDBLASTER WITH RATBAT MISB



TAKARA OFFICIAL MP CARS

EXHAUST

WHEELJACK

BUMBLEBEE

REDALERT





Prefer local pick up/meet up.

I live in the Brantford/ancaster area



Toyworld your looking at $170 + shipping.



If you like them as much go with them. You wont find anyone selling you the igear ones for around $100.





