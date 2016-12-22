Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,692

Diamond Comics Shipping List for December 28th



TFW2005 member D-Drive has delivered next week’s shipping list. Here’s what is in stores for us to grab! REVOLUTION #1 (OF 5) 250 COPY INCENTIVE (W) Cullen Bunn, John Barber (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Sal Buscema THE REVOLUTION BEGINS! Explosions rip across the Earth-and all signs of blame point to OPTIMUS PRIME and the TRANSFORMERS! G.I. JOE refuses to go quietly-and they assemble heroes big enough to stop the invaders! ACTION MAN and M.A.S.K. fight for humanity-but where do ROM and the MICRONAUTS stand? Celebrating more than a decade of stories by IDW and HASBRO, this unprecedented bi-weekly event draws



