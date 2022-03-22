Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,023

Transformers Tuesday Walmart Collector Con Preview ? RED Galvatron & Shockwave Reveal



Via the Transformers Facebook page Hasbro has posted a batch of figures on this Transformers Tuesday as a preview for the upcoming Walmart Collector Con, including the official reveals of RED Galvatron and Shockwave as well as a host of other figures we’ve already seen: Another #TransformersTuesday is here! Here?s a little preview of the Transformers treasures that await you at Walmart Collector Con on Thursday, March 24th at 1PM ET. Starting off with some classic G1 Decepticons, check out Shockwave and Galvatron from the R.E.D. Collection. We?re bringing back some vintage beasts with Vintage Beast Wars Wolfang and Cybershark.



Via the Transformers Facebook page Hasbro has posted a batch of figures on this Transformers Tuesday as a preview for the upcoming Walmart Collector Con, including the official reveals of RED Galvatron and Shockwave as well as a host of other figures we've already seen: Another #TransformersTuesday is here! Here?s a little preview of the Transformers treasures that await you at Walmart Collector Con on Thursday, March 24th at 1PM ET. Starting off with some classic G1 Decepticons, check out Shockwave and Galvatron from the R.E.D. Collection. We?re bringing back some vintage beasts with Vintage Beast Wars Wolfang and Cybershark.

