Transformers Collaborative: Ultimate X-Spanse Available As EB Games & Zing Exclusive


Attention Australian collectors! The new Transformers Collaborative: Ultimate X-Spanse*has been listed as EB Games and Zing exclusive for the Australian market. Thanks to Ozformers, we can confirm that the new Transformers Collaborative: Marvel Comics X-Men Mash-Up: Ultimate X-Spanse is now available for pre-order at the Australian*EB Games*and*Zing*stores. It is listed for $129 AUD ($99.40 approximately), with a $30 AUD ($23.11 approximately) deposit required when you pre-order it. This item is scheduled for release by February, 2021. It’s good to notice that this figure is available for in-store pickup from Zing stores on the Zing listing, while &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Collaborative: Ultimate X-Spanse Available As EB Games & Zing Exclusive In Australia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



