Transformers Collaborative: Ultimate X-Spanse Available As EB Games & Zing Exclusive
Attention Australian collectors! The new Transformers Collaborative: Ultimate X-Spanse*has been listed as EB Games and Zing exclusive for the Australian market. Thanks to Ozformers
, we can confirm that the new Transformers Collaborative: Marvel Comics X-Men Mash-Up: Ultimate X-Spanse
is now available for pre-order at the Australian*EB Games
*and*Zing
*stores. It is listed for $129 AUD ($99.40 approximately), with a $30 AUD ($23.11 approximately) deposit required when you pre-order it. This item is scheduled for release by February, 2021. It’s good to notice that this figure is available for in-store pickup from Zing stores on the Zing listing, while » Continue Reading.
