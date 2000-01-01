Today, 04:05 PM #1 Outtsyder Another 1 Bites The Dust Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Parts Unknown Posts: 421 Coming January 10: The Beast Wars 25th Anniversary Dream Combat Tournament



24 Beast Wars characters - 12 Maximals and 12 Predacons - will be randomly drawn into one-on-one matches in a single-elimination tournament bracket. A poll thread will be opened periodically for members to vote for a winner in each match. The selected combatants are as follows:





Maximals:

Optimus Primal (Transmetal)

Rhinox

Rattrap (Transmetal)

Dinobot

Cheetor (Transmetal)

Tigatron

Airazor

Silverbolt

Depth Charge

Wolfang

Grimlock

Onyx Primal



Predacons:

Megatron (Transmetal)

Scorponok

Tarantulas (Transmetal)

Terrorsaur

Waspinator

Blackarachnia

Inferno

Quickstrike

Rampage

Transmetal 2 Dinobot

Ravage

Antagony





Once all matches are completed, the character winning the Tournament will go on to face a mystery 25th combatant - hey, it is the 25th anniversary, after all - whose identity will be kept secret until that bonus round.



Due to the number of combatants selected, 16 characters will be in eight Round 1 matches; the remaining eight will have a bye in that round, and wait in Round 2 for the opening-round winners to advance. Here's the blank bracket showing the arrangement:









Due to the nature of the poll feature, a separate thread will be opened for each one-on-one match. Here's the anticipated schedule for the full tournament (times of day are approximate, barring real-life circumstances getting in the way):





Round 1: Jan 10 to Feb 6 - 2 matches a week for 4 weeks; each match poll will open on Sunday afternoons and Wednesday evenings, lasting 3 days



Round 2: Feb 7 - Mar 6 - 2 matches a week for 4 weeks; each match poll will open on Sunday afternoons and Wednesday evenings, lasting 3 days



Quarterfinals: Mar 7 - 20 - 2 matches a week for 2 weeks; each match poll will open on Sunday afternoons and Wednesday evenings, lasting 3 days



Semifinals: Mar 21 - Apr 3 - 1 match a week for 2 weeks; each match poll will open on Sunday afternoons, lasting 6 days



Tournament Final: Apr 4 - 10 - 1 match only this week; match poll will open on Sunday afternoon, lasting 6 days



Bonus Round: Apr 11 - 17 - 1 match only this week; match poll will open on Sunday afternoon, lasting 6 days





Watch for the bracket to be updated by this weekend with the names inserted, and watch for the first match poll to open this Sunday!



