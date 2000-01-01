Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Coming January 10: The Beast Wars 25th Anniversary Dream Combat Tournament
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:05 PM   #1
Outtsyder
Another 1 Bites The Dust
Outtsyder's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Parts Unknown
Posts: 421
Lightbulb Coming January 10: The Beast Wars 25th Anniversary Dream Combat Tournament
I've never held anything like this on Cybertron.ca before, though I've done something similar in older forums like Autobot.net (how's that for a throwback?). With this year being BW's 25th anniversary, I thought I'd introduce a fun game in here, which looks like it may last a few months. You've probably seen other fan sites and communities hold "fantasy tournaments" pitting pop culture characters in dream matches and determining an ultimate winner. This will be the same idea, starting this Sunday.

24 Beast Wars characters - 12 Maximals and 12 Predacons - will be randomly drawn into one-on-one matches in a single-elimination tournament bracket. A poll thread will be opened periodically for members to vote for a winner in each match. The selected combatants are as follows:


Maximals:
Optimus Primal (Transmetal)
Rhinox
Rattrap (Transmetal)
Dinobot
Cheetor (Transmetal)
Tigatron
Airazor
Silverbolt
Depth Charge
Wolfang
Grimlock
Onyx Primal

Predacons:
Megatron (Transmetal)
Scorponok
Tarantulas (Transmetal)
Terrorsaur
Waspinator
Blackarachnia
Inferno
Quickstrike
Rampage
Transmetal 2 Dinobot
Ravage
Antagony


Once all matches are completed, the character winning the Tournament will go on to face a mystery 25th combatant - hey, it is the 25th anniversary, after all - whose identity will be kept secret until that bonus round.

Due to the number of combatants selected, 16 characters will be in eight Round 1 matches; the remaining eight will have a bye in that round, and wait in Round 2 for the opening-round winners to advance. Here's the blank bracket showing the arrangement:




Due to the nature of the poll feature, a separate thread will be opened for each one-on-one match. Here's the anticipated schedule for the full tournament (times of day are approximate, barring real-life circumstances getting in the way):


Round 1: Jan 10 to Feb 6 - 2 matches a week for 4 weeks; each match poll will open on Sunday afternoons and Wednesday evenings, lasting 3 days

Round 2: Feb 7 - Mar 6 - 2 matches a week for 4 weeks; each match poll will open on Sunday afternoons and Wednesday evenings, lasting 3 days

Quarterfinals: Mar 7 - 20 - 2 matches a week for 2 weeks; each match poll will open on Sunday afternoons and Wednesday evenings, lasting 3 days

Semifinals: Mar 21 - Apr 3 - 1 match a week for 2 weeks; each match poll will open on Sunday afternoons, lasting 6 days

Tournament Final: Apr 4 - 10 - 1 match only this week; match poll will open on Sunday afternoon, lasting 6 days

Bonus Round: Apr 11 - 17 - 1 match only this week; match poll will open on Sunday afternoon, lasting 6 days


Watch for the bracket to be updated by this weekend with the names inserted, and watch for the first match poll to open this Sunday!
__________________

Creative arts page: Scorpion's Heart Overnight Creations
https://www.facebook.com/ScorpionsHeart.SHOC/

Feedback thread: https://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=33913

"Study the great, and become greater."
- Michael Jackson
"Who are we, if not measured by our impact on others?"
- Carl Sagan
Last edited by Outtsyder; Today at 04:08 PM.
Outtsyder is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Liokaiser EE Exclusive New Sealed
Transformers
Vintage G! Transformer Top Spin Autobot Vintage 1980-1984 Takara Robot Toy
Transformers
Vintage 1987 G1 White Race Car Transformer Hasbro/Takara Autobot
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series 07 Leader Class Grimlock Action Figure
Transformers
G2 Transformers Sideswipe 1993 - 100% Complete with card & instructions
Transformers
Transformers Perfect Effect SFX Scouting Force X PE-11 Reflector Complete Sealed
Transformers
LOT OF 4 TRANSFORMERS MINI FIGURES. OPTIMUS PRIME
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:08 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.