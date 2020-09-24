|
Lemon Tree Toys LT-04 Blueberry (Bumblebee Movie Soundwave) Color Test Shot
New third party company*Lemon Tree Toys*have shared , via their*Weibo account
, images of the color test shot of their*LT-04 Blueberry (Bumblebee Movie Soundwave). This figure is based on Soundwaves cybertronian design as seen in the Bumblebee movie. It will be*16 cm tall in robot mode and Ravage can be store inside Soundwave chest. Lemon Tree finally revealed the alt mode of this figure, something a bit of a challenge considering we never saw Soundwave transform in the movie. Lemon Tree is offering Soundwave as an “alien broadcast machine”. Did this Soundwave get your attention? What do you think of » Continue Reading.
