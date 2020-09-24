Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 10:30 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,426
Lemon Tree Toys LT-04 Blueberry (Bumblebee Movie Soundwave) Color Test Shot


New third party company*Lemon Tree Toys*have shared , via their*Weibo account, images of the color test shot of their*LT-04 Blueberry (Bumblebee Movie Soundwave). This figure is based on Soundwaves cybertronian design as seen in the Bumblebee movie. It will be*16 cm tall in robot mode and Ravage can be store inside Soundwave chest. Lemon Tree finally revealed the alt mode of this figure, something a bit of a challenge considering we never saw Soundwave transform in the movie. Lemon Tree is offering Soundwave as an “alien broadcast machine”. Did this Soundwave get your attention? What do you think of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Lemon Tree Toys LT-04 Blueberry (Bumblebee Movie Soundwave) Color Test Shot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 10:34 AM   #2
Pascal
Iron Pasc
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Planet Earth
Posts: 17,644
Re: Lemon Tree Toys LT-04 Blueberry (Bumblebee Movie Soundwave) Color Test Shot
Yikes.
